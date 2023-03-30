As our legislators debate the issue of child care in our state, everyone should realize that we aren't dealing with a child care issue. We are dealing with a parenting issue. While moms and dads prioritize jobs, personal interest and material possessions, children are put into institutionalized day cares. These are businesses that don't provide the bonding and guidance that both parents should be providing themselves. Day cares are providing a needed service, but they are doing nothing more than keeping the children alive while parents are "too busy." We only have our kids for a short time, why not be involved in their lives and lead them along the straighter path for the good? It seems to me that our legislators could do more good for our society by incentivizing stay-at-home parents rather than push more institutional day care.