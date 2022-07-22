Letter: In search of Roosevelt Republicans to save the Boundary Waters

The Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota needs some saviors and President Theodore Roosevelt can guide the way. It’s time for self-proclaimed Roosevelt Republicans to stand up, get in the arena and fight to save this treasured terrain. It’s time for them to favor the preachings and lessons of TR’s formative years – living the strenuous life and spending time in the wilderness. It’s time for them to embody the fundamental elements of TR’s definition of character – decency, courage, and the saving grace of common sense. And it’s time for them to take up the cause of TR’s greatest legacy – the conservation of our public lands.

The back and forth of copper mining adjacent to the Boundary Waters is on the verge of becoming a perpetual political football, subject to the changing whims of hyper partisan gamesmanship. Inherently, it’s not a political issue and should unite rather than divide our country. To embrace the principles of Roosevelt Republicanism, we must reject any incursions into the heart of this unique national asset and never permit it to become a short-term playground of speculation, extraction, and profiteering, especially from a foreign entity. Nothing could be more Roosevelt, more Republican, more Democratic, or more American than enacting permanent legislation to protect this land forever.

As historical Roosevelt context, TR loved Minnesota and its wilderness. As a young boy, while in Germany before his 11th birthday, he dreamed of going to Minnesota as a teenager. As a college graduate in 1880, his first major western hunting expedition took him as far as the Red River, the border between Minnesota and the Dakota Territory. Over the next several years, as he traveled back and forth to his Elkhorn Ranch in the Badlands, TR spent significant time in Minnesota and gained a deep affinity for its people. And militarily, he was particularly impressed with the actions of the 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment during the Civil War, who saved the Union at Gettysburg.

When he became President, TR repaid Minnesota by proactively working to save its wilderness. In 1902, he established the Minnesota Forest Reserve (later renamed the Chippewa National Forest), which became the first forest reserve in America established through an Act of Congress and the first established east of the Mississippi River. And in early 1909, through Presidential Proclamation, TR established the Superior National Forest, where the Boundary Waters resides. When Minnesota and America needed him, TR did his part.

In the century since these actions, with the continued vigilance of leaders such as Sigurd Olson and others, the Boundary Waters has risen to become America’s most visited wilderness. I estimate the number of night stays there is more than ten times larger than the iconic wildernesses of Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks. When it comes to the strenuous and formative development of our children, the less protected Boundary Waters reigns supreme across all American terrain and all National Parks. We must now do our part and save it for future generations.

A few countervailing Republican arguments usually arise – job creation and the deep history of mining in the area. As a lifelong conservative, I’m sympathetic to these, but they don’t hold water. The Boundary Waters already has a robust economy centered on wilderness adventure that can only be irreparably damaged by copper mining, and the history of mining in northern Minnesota has centered on iron ore, which doesn’t have the same devastating risk profile. TR’s great Rough Rider friend, John Greenway, was a pioneer in the early development of Minnesota’s Iron Range. TR respected him so much he even explored having his son, Ted Jr., work for Greenway on the Range after college. But when it comes to the destructive nature of copper mining in the watershed of the Boundary Waters, I’m sure TR would say to us what he emphatically said at the Grand Canyon in 1903, “Leave it as it is.”

So, to my Republican friends, I respectfully say, please live out the decency of TR’s conservation legacy. Muster the courage and common sense to do what is right. Get in the arena, take up the fight, and be a Roosevelt Republican. Specifically, I ask you in the House to advocate for, co-sponsor and vote yes on HR 2794, the proposed Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act, which was just passed on July 13 in the House Committee on Natural Resources. And I ask Senators to follow suit when a similar bill is introduced in your chamber. In TR’s words, it’s time to “Get action,” and save the Boundary Waters. Now!