Letter: Improving voting for Native Americans

Remember I'm just a German, Irish and English white guy. I think there is a way to help our Native Americans to be voters. It's the tribal chairperson's job to contact the appropriate county engineers to venture forth and come up with a proper dwelling number system in the reservation, after that is completed, the tribal chairperson should contact the North Dakota Highway Commissioner to dispatch personnel and equipment to the reservation to produce new ID cards and driver's licenses with name, street address, P.O Box number if there is one, city in North Dakota, Zip Code and extra long line for tribal affiliation. This would put everyone in the State Highway Database when voter ID is required.