Letter: Improve rec opportunity for all Bismarck citizens

The Bismarck Mandan Lacrosse Association Board of Directors would like to ask the community’s support of Measure 1 in the upcoming June election. A yes vote will help provide a long overdue multiuse recreational complex for all community members to enjoy 365 days a year, critical in a town where we can have four to five months of winter weather!

The BMLA’s mission is to develop young people into the best versions of themselves through the game of lacrosse and to grow the game. The new recreational complex will offer our players opportunities to practice and play on an artificial surface during times we are unable to get outdoors. Currently many user groups create a high demand on the only other places available for practice. It is very difficult to nearly impossible, to get space at those venues.

Having another option for indoor field space would allow us to explore the opportunity to offer lacrosse over a longer period of time, increase our numbers and even host college club teams looking for a neutral site to play as a way to cut travel costs. This kind of activity brings new money to our community through hotel stays and restaurant dining.

Please vote yes on Measure 1 to improve recreational opportunities for all citizens in Bismarck, and to provide one more great way to showcase how Bismarck is “on the move.”

Michael Jochim, Bismarck

