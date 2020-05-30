Letter: Improve quality of life by voting yes on Measure 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City Measure 1 (a new indoor recreational complex) is a quality of life issue. In Bismarck we endure long winters. “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.” Let’s provide residents the opportunity to stay positively and recreationally busy, while helping to improve their health. It is exciting to think of an indoor recreation complex, along with our soon-to-be-built Science and Arts Center. Both facilities improve our community's quality of life. They not only attract young workers, but help keep our young people in town.

It’s bothersome that families often have to take their kids to out-of-town events, because Bismarck lacks the facilities to host an event. Let’s keep our money here, have others spend their money in our town, and enjoy the convenience of staying home. Bismarck residents and businesses benefit from people spending their money here.

It’s also bothersome that many of our youth programs have to cap numbers because of limited space. Denying kids opportunities to participate because they didn’t get signed up in the first five minutes isn’t right. Bismarck has great facilities, just not enough of them. Parents and promoters often find it near impossible to secure recreational space for teams, events, or programs.