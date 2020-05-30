Letter: Improve quality of life by voting yes on Measure 1

City Measure 1 (a new indoor recreational complex) is a quality of life issue. In Bismarck we endure long winters. “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.” Let’s provide residents the opportunity to stay positively and recreationally busy, while helping to improve their health. It is exciting to think of an indoor recreation complex, along with our soon-to-be-built Science and Arts Center. Both facilities improve our community's quality of life. They not only attract young workers, but help keep our young people in town.
It’s bothersome that families often have to take their kids to out-of-town events, because Bismarck lacks the facilities to host an event. Let’s keep our money here, have others spend their money in our town, and enjoy the convenience of staying home. Bismarck residents and businesses benefit from people spending their money here.
It’s also bothersome that many of our youth programs have to cap numbers because of limited space. Denying kids opportunities to participate because they didn’t get signed up in the first five minutes isn’t right. Bismarck has great facilities, just not enough of them. Parents and promoters often find it near impossible to secure recreational space for teams, events, or programs.
Many communities, including smaller towns like Watford City, Dickinson and Williston, enjoy higher quality of life brought by larger recreation facilities. As the Capital City, in the middle of the state, we need to think bigger. We deserve similar opportunities as people in other communities. A person's quality of life should not be determined by where you are born.
Of the four biggest communities in the state, Bismarck has the lowest sales tax rate. Let’s bring more events to town and improve the quality of life for our residents by voting yes on City Measure 1. Our residents, particularly our kids, deserve it.
James Haussler, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!