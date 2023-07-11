Impressed with Burgum campaign

I was impressed by Burgum’s performance on the July 9 “Meet the Press.” It is vitally important that he meets the threshold for the Aug. 23 debate stage. He has met the 20 state donor criteria with donors from every state. I have not seen any numbers for the 40,000 donor threshold. I would urge every Burgum supporter to Google – Burgum for President 2024 – then go to get him on the debate stage. Any donation of $1 or more will qualify as one of his 40,000 donors. If the nation gets acquainted with him, we might very well elect a new leader for our changing economy.