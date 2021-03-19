Letter: Importing Canadian drugs not the solution

Last week, the North Dakota House Human Services committee held a hearing to discuss SB 2209 and SB 2212, both of which examine the possibility to import prescription drugs from Canada to North Dakota.
The government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the Canadian drug supply and ensuring Canadians have access to the medications they need. While we are deeply sympathetic to the high costs of prescription drugs on our neighbors in North Dakota and across the United States, importing drugs from Canada is not the solution. Consider the following:
- While Canada’s prescription drug market is safe and secure, it is far too small to meet the demands of both American and Canadian consumers. Canada’s population is 37 million people, while the United States’ population is 329 million – and prescription drug purchases in each country reflect these population differences. In 2018, Canadian pharmacies filled 699 million prescriptions, compared to over 4.2 billion in that same year in the United States. Examining the situation further, Canada represents only 2% of the global pharmaceutical market, while the U.S. accounts for 44%.
- The Canadian prescription drug market relies heavily on external products, and cannot readily expand production to meet both Canadian and U.S. demand. Canada imports approximately 70% of its prescription drugs. Of the drugs produced domestically, roughly 90% of their components are imported.
- Drug shortages are a growing global problem. Almost half of all prescription drugs marketed in Canada have experienced at least one shortage, and 10-15% of these drugs are in shortage at any given time. Diverting prescription drugs intended for the Canadian market could exacerbate these shortages. In fact, as of November 2020, certain drugs intended for the Canadian market cannot be distributed for consumption anywhere outside of Canada if that sale could cause or worsen a drug shortage within Canada.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one year ago, Canada and the United States have worked together to keep North Americans safe. We have teamed up on treatments, trials, and testing; ensured production of personal protective equipment and other critical supplies; kept shelves stocked; and dealt with shortages of essential and critical care medications.
I urge North Dakota legislators to consider other solutions to bring down prescription drug costs for consumers, and I would be pleased to share more information on how Canada approaches drug pricing. Please reach out to my office at any time.
Ariel Delouya is Consul General of Canada to North Dakota and four other states. He is based in Minneapolis.