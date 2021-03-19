Letter: Importing Canadian drugs not the solution

Last week, the North Dakota House Human Services committee held a hearing to discuss SB 2209 and SB 2212, both of which examine the possibility to import prescription drugs from Canada to North Dakota.

The government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the Canadian drug supply and ensuring Canadians have access to the medications they need. While we are deeply sympathetic to the high costs of prescription drugs on our neighbors in North Dakota and across the United States, importing drugs from Canada is not the solution. Consider the following:

- While Canada’s prescription drug market is safe and secure, it is far too small to meet the demands of both American and Canadian consumers. Canada’s population is 37 million people, while the United States’ population is 329 million – and prescription drug purchases in each country reflect these population differences. In 2018, Canadian pharmacies filled 699 million prescriptions, compared to over 4.2 billion in that same year in the United States. Examining the situation further, Canada represents only 2% of the global pharmaceutical market, while the U.S. accounts for 44%.