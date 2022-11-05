Letter: Important to have women represented

Growing up in a state dominated by male leadership, the scarcity of women holding elected positions has always confused me. I would ask myself, are women simply not interested, unwilling to serve, or uncertain of their abilities? Although women’s participation in governmental leadership is historically at an all-time high, it is still significantly low at just 23%. Women represent over 50% of the world’s population while also outnumbering male voters, and yet remain underrepresented in state and national politics. Contrary to my belief growing up, I don’t assume that women are uninterested in holding these positions. As a society, we make it substantially more difficult for women to do so compared to their male counterpart. Cara Mund fights for the idea that women deserve a place in the halls of Congress.

Cara Mund is not a stranger to sexism in the political profession. Consistently receiving social media comments such as “Come back in 10 years Cara. Oh, nice nails, makeup, hair, and accessories,” “I’ve got something she can run for. It’s the kitchen,” and “An independent cannot win in ND, unless she campaigns naked.” These comments insinuate that because Cara is a woman, it’s going to be near impossible for her to get a seat at the table; suggesting that her appearance indicates an insufficient intellect to represent others. Discussing the appearance of female politicians is merely an approach used to delegitimize, diminish, and dehumanize them.

This isn’t a letter telling people to vote for Cara Mund. It is simply a message saying female representation matters. I find her message, “If you’re not at the table, you’re going to be on the menu,” and her priority to put “people over party” is something we could all rally behind. Perhaps an independent is exactly what ND needs?

Devyn Halvorson, Devils Lake