Letter: Impeachment trial about decency, truth

Senator Cramer, you have a chance to make North Dakota proud by voting for truth and democracy. Please do not hide behind the assertion that a president impeached while in office cannot be convicted after his term has ended. Please consider how you would view this trial if a president of another party had incited an insurrection that threatened our democracy. As you know, the citizens of North Dakota are hardworking people that respect the rule of law. We do not support attacks on Capitol police nor leaders that encourage these attacks. This trial is not about Democrats and Republicans. It is about decency and leadership and truth. Your vote will influence civil discourse and the fate of our democracy for years to come. Please address the conduct of the former president during this trial.