Letter: Impact a life in under a minute

I bet you have driven past an individual without a home before and your first thought was, “they just need to go find a job.” Instead, why don’t you stop and hand them a pair of dress pants to wear to an interview, or give them the phone number of a person you know is hiring, or ask them their name and hand them a meal to make them feel loved. We must try to remember that every individual we see is someone’s mother, father, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, grandma, grandpa, or best friend. Through simple actions, we can have a real impact on the lives of others in need. Let’s learn from Albert Einstein who taught us, “The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.”