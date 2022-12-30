Letter: Immigrants answer to tight labor supply

Immigration could ease labor issues

I have been watching the plight of the migrants attempting to cross our southern border.

Everyone of us have ancestors originating from somewhere else: migrating across the Bering Strait; “kidnapped” for slave trade; or volunteering to immigrate.

My father’s parents immigrated from Norway during the 1880s. My mother’s relatives immigrated from Ireland and Germany in the 1700s.

Why did these volunteer immigrants want to come to America? Fleeing crop failures. Land and employment shortages. Seeking the land of economic opportunity. Religious freedom. They were, for the most part, welcomed by politicians to aid in America’s financial growth.

Why are the 7,000 migrants per day risking their lives by crossing the border? Escaping hardships, conflicts and persecution. Seeking a better life for themselves and their families. Crop failures. Family reunification. Reach the land of economic opportunity.

This time the migrants are not welcomed with open arms. These “dregs of society” face guards, dogs, walls, hollering. They have simply become political pawns.

One of the most common signs in most businesses is “Help Wanted.” Businesses are closing due to labor shortages.

We have a disconnect between the need for labor and a readily available labor pool that wants to work.

According to bls.gov, America has 10.3 million job openings. According to Governor Burgum, North Dakota has 30,000 job openings.

Research has shown (ncpolicywatch.com) that the rate of Texans committing crimes, including rape, are 2.5 times the rate for the undocumented.

Here is a question for Senators Hoeven and Cramer, Representative Armstrong, Governor Burgum and the 2023 Legislative Assembly. Why aren’t you considering this available labor pool in labor planning? Yes, I realize they speak Spanish, not German, Norwegian, or Irish.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck