Letter: Hysteria taking over country

It’s time to wake up America. We are letting the mass hysteria take over the country. Look around and see what is happening. We are turning more socialistic every day. The things we detested in other socialistic and communist countries are happening here. Neighbor reporting neighbor to the authorities, everybody afraid of their shadow.

We now have 50 dictatorships in this country. Every governor is telling you who can work and which businesses can survive. They are telling you where and when you can go and how many can visit together. They have now imprisoned illegally everybody in assisted living and nursing homes under the guise medical need. The elderly need to have family by them in this frightening time. They are bypassing the legislature that is elected to make law.

If you haven’t noticed they are only reporting the COVID-19 statistics, they don’t mention the statistics of flu deaths or the number of people killed on our highways.

The COVID-19 is serious but I don't believe it is as bad as they say. To many people are getting it and surviving. If you want to self isolate go ahead and do it but don’t expect others to subscribe to your fears.

This country was built on the belief that you were responsible for yourself and did not need the government to take care of you that was up to you.

Curtis Grafsgaard, Dickinson

