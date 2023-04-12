I grew up in Mott. So did Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, a family friend who’s become a very successful operator on a generational family farm.

He’s had every advantage and that makes it especially painful to see him vote “no” to provide free school lunch for kids in the Mott-Regent Public School (and all schools) under legislation that failed last week.

This is the same senator who ranks third in his county for federal farm subsidy payments. Between 1995 and 2021, Schaible was paid more than $2.1 million to subsidize production of the very food that school kids eat at hot lunch.

One would think he’d be willing to pass along the favor, especially in Mott, where it’s a safe bet that only a handful of families meet the proposed income cutoff of $60,000. Especially in Mott, where the nursing home recently closed and many good jobs were forever lost and where a new beef processing plant is struggling and reportedly looking for a buyer.

More jobs lost. A little help to subsidize these families’ expenses and to feed their children is too much?

Worse somehow is the fact that Schaible is among 13 senators who voted “no” for free school lunch and then voted “yes” to increase their own daily meal reimbursement subsidy.

He fills one pocket with generous federal farm subsidies and the other with free meal subsidies but children don’t deserve milk and Mac n’ cheese in school lunchrooms.

Schaible and his cohorts need to find a way to redeem this cruel hypocrisy.

Lauren Hardmeyer Donovan, Hazen