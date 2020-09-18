Letter: Hunting season key for local businesses

With the fall season rapidly approaching we are all in need of some “normalcy” again. This is especially important to the business community. Hopefully, we can rest easy knowing that outdoor enthusiasts, such as hunters, will soon be converging on North Dakota main streets bringing a much needed boost to state retail shops. During this unprecedented time, our local retailers need our support more than ever. Hunters can deliver that support this fall by simply getting out hunting.
According to North Dakota Game and Fish officials, pheasant and duck numbers appear to be up from last year. This is great news for hunters and even better news for local economies across the state.
Small businesses in North Dakota rely on hunters for business and this fall will prove to be no exception. Hunters support our local businesses by spending upwards of $1,800 every year individually, which adds up to a total of $148 million across the state! I’ve said many times, hunting in North Dakota serves as an early “Christmas Season” for many retailers.
All hunters know if the past years are any indication, retailers will soon be rolling out the red carpets across the state welcoming you to the area. I can’t think of a better way to practice safe social distancing than by spending some time in the field or the woods. So, even if it has been a few years since you’ve picked up your shotgun, this fall presents a great opportunity to get back into hunting while at the same time supporting our businesses that need it most.
Mike Rud, Bismarck
Co-chair of Hunting Works North Dakota
President, North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association & North Dakota Retailers Association
