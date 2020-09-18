Letter: Hunting season key for local businesses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the fall season rapidly approaching we are all in need of some “normalcy” again. This is especially important to the business community. Hopefully, we can rest easy knowing that outdoor enthusiasts, such as hunters, will soon be converging on North Dakota main streets bringing a much needed boost to state retail shops. During this unprecedented time, our local retailers need our support more than ever. Hunters can deliver that support this fall by simply getting out hunting.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish officials, pheasant and duck numbers appear to be up from last year. This is great news for hunters and even better news for local economies across the state.

Small businesses in North Dakota rely on hunters for business and this fall will prove to be no exception. Hunters support our local businesses by spending upwards of $1,800 every year individually, which adds up to a total of $148 million across the state! I’ve said many times, hunting in North Dakota serves as an early “Christmas Season” for many retailers.