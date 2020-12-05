Letter: How will we root out systemic racism?

So, President-elect Joe Biden makes a call to “achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.” Oh, really?
Am I supposed to believe that he will reroute Interstate 10 to restore the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans?
Am I supposed to believe that he will reroute Interstate 94 to restore the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul?
Am I supposed to believe that he will reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline so it will steer clear of Standing Rock?
Am I supposed to believe that he will replace Garrison Dam and Oahe Dam with a better alternative so that bottom lands can eventually get restored to Indigenous peoples?
Am I supposed to believe that he will even try to undo damage on Indigenous languages caused by Indian boarding schools?
Am I supposed to believe that he will actually hold corporations that have historically participated across state lines in cold cases of first degree murder, including lynching, accountable for their crimes?
Institutional racism comes from racist institutions. Systemic racism comes from a refusal to hold racist institutions accountable. Fix the institution, fix the problem. And yet, this accountability is far from what the Democratic Party seems to contemplate. Rather, the Democratic Party proposes to study passage of unconstitutional ex post facto laws to institute racial bills of attainder in order to punish a majority of Americans for what we never did while leaving billionaires and corporate magnates without paying one thin dime for what their institutions have actually done.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes a call to “root out systemic racism in our justice system and society.” Am I supposed to laugh or cry? She could start by holding corporations accountable for first degree murder, including lynching. Until that starts happening, I won't hold my breath.
Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!