Letter: How will we root out systemic racism?

So, President-elect Joe Biden makes a call to “achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.” Oh, really?

Am I supposed to believe that he will reroute Interstate 10 to restore the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans?

Am I supposed to believe that he will reroute Interstate 94 to restore the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul?

Am I supposed to believe that he will reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline so it will steer clear of Standing Rock?

Am I supposed to believe that he will replace Garrison Dam and Oahe Dam with a better alternative so that bottom lands can eventually get restored to Indigenous peoples?

Am I supposed to believe that he will even try to undo damage on Indigenous languages caused by Indian boarding schools?

Am I supposed to believe that he will actually hold corporations that have historically participated across state lines in cold cases of first degree murder, including lynching, accountable for their crimes?