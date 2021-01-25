Letter: How school choice can transform a child

While few gifts can truly change a person’s life, our family has seen one that has: school choice. School choice means our family can send our children to a school that best meets their educational needs, giving us the freedom to make decisions about their education and stay involved with their learning. This National School Choice Week (Jan. 24-30), we celebrate the way in which educational options have transformed our children’s lives.

Thanks to school choice, our oldest daughter has flourished in her new learning environment at Shiloh Christian School. Our daughter went to public school for kindergarten and half of first grade, but did not like her school — and did not like school period. After visiting with her public school teacher and discussing the classroom environment, we made the decision to enroll her at Shiloh.

Literally overnight, our child went from begging not to go to school to begging me to wake her up so she could get to school early. I will never forget walking into our bedroom with tears in my eyes after putting her to bed. When my husband asked what was wrong, I told him, “Kate is begging to go to school, and she wants to go early!” I will forever be thankful that we made the decision, and for Shiloh Christian School.