Letter: How productive will demonstrations be?

How productive will the George Floyd demonstrations be? Are we attacking the skin of the apple when the rot is within the core?

French economist, Thomas Picketty, has become known among the greatest economists in history with his recent 250 year analysis, with 696 pages, that proves beyond question that capitalism creates inequality and therefore, is the root of the problem for those of color.

His voluminous book simply stated, proves that the wealthy can use money to make more money, while the poor must use it to live. Several solutions are putting the brakes on capitalism through regulation and a sizable tax on excessive income and inherited wealth.

Despite this solid proof of facts, the strongly held belief of the tenets of free market capitalism will prevail, and neoliberalism: antithetical to group protection, will continue while the blood continues to run in the streets and the poor will perish from the perils of their cultures breaking down.

Nothing will be done because the wealthy own the media and have a vested interest in not listening to this debate. Like a snowball rolling down hill, the power of the wealthy has increased where they now control our legislatures and particularly, our court system.