Letter: How much is right to bear arms worth?

If there's a magic number, what would yours be?

If you are a gun-rights advocate and you believe the Constitution's Second Amendment gave individual citizens the right to carry any type of gun or "Arms," then I really want to know: How many deaths will it take for you to support tighter regulations or a ban on certain types of assault weapons? And what's your point of measure?

If it's a total number of deaths by gun violence each year that would convince you, how many deaths would that need to be?

If it's the frequency of killings, how frequent do the killings need to be?

If it's a certain number of people killed in one incident, how many dead people would that need to be?

If it's the ages of those killed, how many dead children, or teenagers, or young parents, or grandparents, would that need to be?