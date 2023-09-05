Last night on the news, there was a segment on carbon capture and the best methods to do so. The original theory was to offset CO2 emissions from burning of fossil fuels. I have some allergies, so I am all for cleaner air, but it seems kind of crazy to me, as plants need CO2 to grow. Recently I have had to stay indoors several days due to the smoke. I wonder if anyone has calculated the amount of CO2 that we are getting from the Canadian forest fires, and is anybody, U.S. or Canada doing anything to solve this issue.
E. Brett Schafer, Bismarck