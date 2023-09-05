Last night on the news, there was a segment on carbon capture and the best methods to do so. The original theory was to offset CO2 emissions from burning of fossil fuels. I have some allergies, so I am all for cleaner air, but it seems kind of crazy to me, as plants need CO2 to grow. Recently I have had to stay indoors several days due to the smoke. I wonder if anyone has calculated the amount of CO2 that we are getting from the Canadian forest fires, and is anybody, U.S. or Canada doing anything to solve this issue.