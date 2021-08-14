Letter: How have federal COVID funds been spent?

I devoted over 30 years to evaluating the fiscal and social impacts of public policy changes on the lives of North Dakotans relating to water, coal, substance abuse, mental health, social services, etc. This desire to learn continues during my retirement.

I have several questions for Governor Burgum related to his COVID-19 pandemic policies.

First. Recent news outlets have described the critical shortage of employees in North Dakota. To help alleviate this shortage, Governor Burgum ended the $300/week COVID Unemployment Bonus Program as an incentive to get people back to work. How many people, who were receiving the $300, are now employed?

Second. North Dakota received COVID-19 funds to help renters who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This program has ended for low active case states, on July 31.

How much funds did our state receive for this program? How many renters applied for assistance? How many applications were approved? How much money was spent? How much money remains in the renters assistance program (national data says 90%)?