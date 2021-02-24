Letter: How did ND wind turbines perform?

Hey, Public Service Commission, I am waiting.

We just went through eight-plus days of rather chilly weather and I haven’t seen any figures published on how OUR wind power performed? We have been told Texas turbines didn’t do too well (?)…apparently they didn’t have the “winterization kits” (if there is such a thing for them) installed like we do? Or don’t?

I’m waiting to find out what the “normal” KW output our wind power generators produce for a time period, such as in September, 2020, compared to the KW produced during the chilly spell? It seems that information would be required BEFORE we go head over heels and increase and count on more and more wind power KWs?

This information is important to me as I evaluate the need for a 15 KW entire house Generac generator. Unfortunately after a couple telephones, this information is NOT available, at least to this citizen?

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

