Letter: How can we support those who need us?

The Christmas Story is real. It is very real tonight in Mandan and Bismarck. There is neither a stall or a manger for a 39-year-old man on the street this Wednesday night when the wind has been blowing strongly all day and the temperature is still only 6 degrees tonight. Is it true that these two cities of about 100,000 people do not have enough resources or compassion to help those who cannot or do not have the skills to take care of themselves. Jesus never said take care of the successful, the elite or the responsible ones. No, He said take care of those who can’t or don’t with no exceptions.