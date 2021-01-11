Letter: How can president not see his wrongs?

I watched President Trump's address on C-span to the supporters of the two Republican Senate candidates of Georgia on Jan. 5.

The president spieled his lies and conspiracy theories about the presidential election. He continues to help divide the country.

More importantly at this time in a pandemic very few of his supporters were wearing masks at the rally.

How can a president not see how incredibly wrong this is after 349,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the United States.

John Maddock, Bismarck

