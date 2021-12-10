Letter: Housing price hikes are often overlooked

We are reminded daily that prices are skyrocketing, that the nation is in the grip of inflation and the apocalypse is near.

The oft quoted inflation number is 6%, give or take. Yawn. 6% is paltry compared to the cost of housing. Why no mention of housing?

The Dec. 1 issue of the Wall St Journal reports that the Case-Schiller index places the average home price increase at over 19% for the past year and over 8% annually for the past three years. The Federal Housing Finance Agency places the number at over 17%. The National Association of Realtors reports that the median existing home price has risen over 13% to $353,000.

Phoenix is reported to hold the top spot for home price growth over the past 28 months at over 33%.

How is any of this good for the homeowner, homebuyer and the economy in general?

Vern Mastel, Mandan

