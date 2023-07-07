We are all aware of the devastating effects that alcoholism and addiction have on our community, state, and nation. We hear the stories of death and destruction. But the story doesn't have to end this way.

Recently, I utilized the services of a Hope Manor alumni to do some work on my home. I was blown away by what he has accomplished -- not only being sober, but starting a business, employing others in recovery, and creating a productive life for himself and his wife. There are countless examples of people who were once shattered "takers" who have gone through Hope Manor and are now making our community a better place. Many use their painful pasts to help others, whether employed at our local treatment centers or by giving their time to recovery initiatives in Bismarck.

Hope Manor opened its doors in January 2014 and since then has served approximately 590 individuals. Of those who stay 9 months or more, 87% stay continuously sober. Addiction is a lifelong disease that cannot be fixed in 7-21 days. Many people in recovery need a structured environment that supports their newfound sobriety and Hope Manor is committed to providing that. Many of the long-term residents don't just get sober; they become productive, tax-paying, helpful members of society.

The ripple effect reaches us all. When someone gets and stays sober, the individual is no longer a burden on the criminal justice system, healthcare infrastructure, or social services. Hope Manor saves the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars. Their program doesn't cost the state anything; the residents pay their own way, they are no longer incarcerated, their families are reunited, children are out of the foster system, and they are no longer clogging up the judicial system or taking up hospital beds. More than that, they become productive citizens and start giving back to the community.

Hope Manor builds a bridge where people can walk out of their dark past and into productive living. I have witnessed the effects of this miracle firsthand.

Linda Putz, Bismarck