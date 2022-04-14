Letter: Honorable man would have better friends

Former president Trump calls Hoeven “a special friend.” Wouldn’t you like to be a special friend of the man who had his supporters trash the Capitol, and deny he lost the election? An honorable man would not have special friends who lie, support insurrections, and traffic in conspiracy theories. Keep in mind Trump admires Putin, maybe Trump even thought Putin was a special friend. You can know a lot about a person by who his friends are. Knowing Hoeven has a special friend named Doanld Trump, are you still going to vote for him? Maybe you have friends who would cheat college students out of tuition, or send a crowd to hang your vice president, then maybe Hoeven is just the guy you want.