Letter: Honor the voters who made choices

For 70 years I have had the privilege and honor to live in the most prosperous and the most powerful and I would argue, the greatest country on the face of the earth. A beacon of hope to the world -- a place of opportunity, innovation and the chance to breathe the fresh air of freedom so rare in our world. We have the greatest military, we have the most outstanding institutions of higher learning and so much more than I have the time to speak about. And yet after 240 years -- we are seeing evil people arise -- such as happened in Nazi Germany in the 1930s, in Russia in 1915-17 and in China in 1949 --which changed those nations forever and not in a good way. Now, unbelievably we see it happen here with Donald Trump and the likes of Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and dozens of other Senators/House members all Republicans who are trying to do the same thing here. I want to applaud Dick and Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney, Tom Cotton and others who are saying NO WAY! We are NOT giving up our democracy! Not for Washington, Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and NOT for Donald Trump! Too much blood and treasure have been spent over centuries to protect this nation and all God fearing, freedom loving Americans must do it now. Lets keep America as the greatest nation in the world and lets honor the voters who made their choices last November.