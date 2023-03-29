Monday, April 10, 2023, marks the 60th anniversary of the loss at sea with all hands of a nuclear submarine USS THRESHER (SSN-593). She was commissioned on August 3, 1961, and was undergoing tests in the Atlantic Ocean east of Boston, Massachusetts when an internal equipment failure caused her to implode and sink creating a debris field at a depth of 8,400 feet. All 129 men on board immediately perished. One of those men was from Minot.

Lieutenant Commander Bruce Krag, U.S. Navy, grew up in Minot. His mother Inga Krag was my second grade teacher at Lincoln Grade School in Minot. Bruce Krag graduated from Minot Senior High School in 1946, subsequently earning a commission as a Navy officer through the U.S. Naval Academy. A qualified submarine officer, Krag was a member of the staff of commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. In that position he represented the Atlantic Submarine Force Commander on all sea trials. He was embarked on board THRESHER in that capacity when the ship was lost. He was survived by his wife, three sons, and his mother Inga Krag.

A second U.S. Navy nuclear powered submarine USS SCORPION (SSN-589) was lost with all hands in 1968.

Let us never forget their service that led ever forward toward the Navy submarine force we have today.

Bob Wefald, Bismarck