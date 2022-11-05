Letter: Honesty, integrity needed for auditor

Ms. Dvorak has raised the question of a conflict of interest in Mark serving on the city commission while being the County Auditor. The State's Attorney and Secretary of State have said this is not a conflict of interest. The former Sheriff Heinert was a Sheriff and a state representative serving at the same time. Mark is not setting a new precedent, he is simply following a precedent that ND has already set up.

Ensuring election integrity is a vital part of the Burleigh County Auditors office. Ms. Dvorak has said the integrity of ND elections are simply fine and the protocols are being followed. Is that enough? Mark Splonskowski wants to meet more than just the current requirements. He wants to meet and exceed them.

I sum up with this: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, who’s face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, a least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” Theodore Roosevelt