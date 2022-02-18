Letter: Honest discussion necessary for trust

Steve Andrist (1/13) is right. Polarization and civic distrust threaten our fragile democracy. What to do? To start, we should at least stop lobbing divisive propaganda. For example, Lloyd Omdahl (1/22) flatly states that concerns about election fraud are racist. This is clearly false (see Ron Carlson’s 1/17 letter). We expect better from North Dakota’s elder statesman.

Andrist’s positive suggestion is that we should start talking to each other, and in this regard organizations like Braver Angels can help.

Foremost on my agenda is restoring trust in our elections. Early after the 2020 election many suspected foul play, but such concerns were denounced as unfounded and even unpatriotic. We now know for certain that we weren’t wrong. There was a whole lotta cheatin’ goin’ on. Even if it wasn’t enough to determine the outcome and Trump still would have lost, that still means Biden and his cabal tried mightily to steal the election. “Where’s the PROOF?”, as one of my correspondents would say. That’s what we can talk about.

Therefore, in the spirit of the Andrist column, I suggest we start an online book club on a Braver Angel or similar platform. First up should be Molly Hemingway’s “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.” Hemingway documents how Big Tech and the large corporate news media were all in for Biden, and how the Democrats exploited the COVID pandemic to make cheating easier. Possible questions for discussion: Should Facebook, Twitter, Google, et al lose their Section 230 protection? Was it good journalism when the news media buried the Hunter Biden laptop story? Also, do ballot harvesting, allowing Zuckerberg-funded operatives to manage elections, relaxing voter identification requirements, unsupervised drop boxes, etc. promote trust in elections?

Anyone interested? Steve? Lloyd? Bill? Gary?

David Crane, Mott

