Letter: Home-based hospice an essential service

With the emergence of COVID-19 we have all made sacrifices to slow the pandemic and protect those who are most vulnerable.

Some of Bismarck’s most vulnerable trust Hospice of the Red River Valley with their care. We immediately implemented even more rigorous infection control precautions to better protect our patients, their families, our staff and communities. As a Bismarck community member, we are committed to caring for our patients, no matter the circumstances.

We are witnessing firsthand the challenges of COVID-19 for people at end-of-life, and their families—especially those experiencing restricted visitation. Now more than ever, our added support is needed. We are still on the front lines of providing care and keeping people where they are safest—in their homes.

We believe home-based hospice, palliative and primary care are essential services to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Our care is specifically designed to serve acutely ill individuals where they live. It’s what we’ve done for 40 years, and we will help families navigate this crisis and beyond.