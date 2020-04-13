Letter: Home-based hospice an essential service

With the emergence of COVID-19 we have all made sacrifices to slow the pandemic and protect those who are most vulnerable.
Some of Bismarck’s most vulnerable trust Hospice of the Red River Valley with their care. We immediately implemented even more rigorous infection control precautions to better protect our patients, their families, our staff and communities. As a Bismarck community member, we are committed to caring for our patients, no matter the circumstances.
We are witnessing firsthand the challenges of COVID-19 for people at end-of-life, and their families—especially those experiencing restricted visitation. Now more than ever, our added support is needed. We are still on the front lines of providing care and keeping people where they are safest—in their homes.
We believe home-based hospice, palliative and primary care are essential services to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Our care is specifically designed to serve acutely ill individuals where they live. It’s what we’ve done for 40 years, and we will help families navigate this crisis and beyond.
As we operate with greater precautions, our staff continue to live our mission—in person and from afar. In addition to providing care in our patients’ homes, we use technology to help our patients, and clients who receive grief support, keep in touch with their loved ones and support networks while respecting social distancing recommendations.
I’m heartened when I hear how my staff has cared beyond their job responsibilities to make sure a patient, client or family member has the support, tools and resources they need for gentler transitions.
Thank you to our partners in care and all essential personnel who sacrifice their own health. It’s an honor to work alongside you. Hospice of the Red River Valley is staffed and ready to care. Thank you for your support.
Tracee Capron, Hospice of the Red River Valley executive director
