Letter: Holten columns are insightful, inspirational

I just wanted to give a shout-out to Kevin Holten for his consistently good columns. Too often writers, who invest significant time, thought and effort, into their writings get precious little feedback from readers.
I always have found his columns insightful and at times inspirational. His writing is a welcome change from the majority of articles and columns in the Tribune. The AP is a serial offender. George Will is pompously enamoured with his esoteric vocabulary. To my mind the last great columnist in the Tribune was the African American economist and intellect, Thomas Sowell.
So Kevin, keep up with your great writing. I look forward to good reading.
Hal Hase, Bismarck
