Letter: Holten columns are insightful, inspirational

I just wanted to give a shout-out to Kevin Holten for his consistently good columns. Too often writers, who invest significant time, thought and effort, into their writings get precious little feedback from readers.

I always have found his columns insightful and at times inspirational. His writing is a welcome change from the majority of articles and columns in the Tribune. The AP is a serial offender. George Will is pompously enamoured with his esoteric vocabulary. To my mind the last great columnist in the Tribune was the African American economist and intellect, Thomas Sowell.