Letter: Holocaust exhibit worth reviewing

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting a display -- Americans and the Holocaust -- in the main area of the lower level of the library. A wonderful educational exhibit -- one that everyone should take the time to visit and learn about that dark time in the world. The exhibit runs through Tuesday, May 3.

One of the panels speaks of Americans who gave of their time and money to rescue Jews and sponsor them to escape Nazi oppression and come to America. It reminded me of the amazing story of Herman Stern, a North Dakotan, who worked tirelessly and valiantly to rescue and bring over 125 German Jewish refugees to America. Herman and his wife, Adeline, helped with securing visas, vouching for these people to various federal and state agencies and many times finding them employment in North Dakota and across the country.