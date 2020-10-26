Letter: Holding back the flood and keeping campuses open

Testing, masks, plexiglass barriers, social distancing, self-monitoring, staying home when sick, hand hygiene and supporting one another are all protective obstacles we can use as tools to waylay the effects of the pandemic. Each obstacle strengthens and supports the layer that follows. The obstacles in place won’t stop or cure the pandemic, but they can slow the spread until a vaccine is available. By flattening that curve, by holding back the flood, we make it more likely our students and employees will remain healthy and we can keep our campuses open.

To their credit, the majority of our students are following the COVID-safe practices we have adopted. They are wearing masks and social distancing because they value the opportunity to learn in person. We love our distance students, too, and their lives have been changed differently from our on-campus students’ lives. Students who want to be on campus are willing to sacrifice much of what “normal” college life is to be there in person.

North Dakotans should be very proud of students at the North Dakota University System schools that their tax dollars support. They don’t like masks any more than you do, but they are wearing them to protect their fellow students, faculty and staff, and members of the communities that are homes to their campuses.