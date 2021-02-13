Letter: Hold Congress to higher standard

I watched the debate concerning Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) as she told the world she hadn’t said what was being reported. As I watched it became clear the House Qpublicans (QAnon supporters) had no intention of holding her accountable.

Ms. Greene carefully parsed her words and phrases. Her common responses, as she blamed everyone else were – “I didn’t say..., I never said..., The media claims, but I never said that...,”. She was correct in many instances -- she didn’t SAY those words. But she tweeted them, posted them on social media, used them in campaign flyers, and in emails.

What were some of the things she said / wrote? Some examples – 9/11 plane never hit the Pentagon, Democrats are pedophiles and drink the blood of children, school shootings were false flag events, Democrats were behind the mass shooting in Las Vegas to scare Conservatives into giving up their guns, space lasers, and called for the killing of Speaker Pelosi. Why won’t the Qpublicans ostracize her? Why did so many Qpublicans go to the floor and claim she was sorry? Why didn’t any of the Qpublicans search her social media? If they did, they would’ve known she was lying.