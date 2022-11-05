Letter: Hoeven rhetoric on abortion is dishonest

Armstrong is better choice for ND voters

What do you know about Cara Mund’s ambitions to serve we the people of North Dakota? Where do her guiding principles lead her? “Independent,” but leaning what way? Is she Woke? Will she line up with AOC? Her No. 1 reason for running for U.S. Congress as an Independent is to Codify Roe v. Wade into the Federal Law – the right to have an abortion – and that is the first thing (her words) she will do after being sworn in to Congress.

Why would we want the federal government to have a foot hold of jurisdiction over all abortion. Would this also include any sex related activity? Does Mund have in mind the number of weeks a child is carried when an abortion would be outlawed? Or is it until baby Jane or John are born into this world? Where are the rights of the man that lawfully impregnated the woman? What of the unborn child? Our current laws codify incest and rape as a crime and make provisions with regard for the life of the mother.

In the Prairie Public debate, Mund says women are second class citizens. One way for Mund to uphold women and men, she could stop calling women second class.

Mund wants to be the first woman (it’s all about “ME”) from North Dakota elected to our United States House of Representatives. In 2006, my reason to run for (and win) mayor of the city of Jamestown were issues specific for the benefit of the citizens – not to be the first woman mayor of Jamestown.

A better choice for North Dakota is Rep. Kelly Armstrong. (Listen to the KFGO debate on YouTube.) Armstrong studies and can drill down into the details the bills before Congress; beyond just reading the name of the bill which can differ from the substance. Armstrong is knowledgeable about what works for our economy and he can articulate the issues that affect our state to fellow representatives.

Clarice Liechty, Jamestown

Hoeven rhetoric on abortion dishonest

Let’s have an honest conversation about abortion. In the debate last week John Hoeven talked about Democrats being OK with “abortion until birth” and abortion for gender selection. Abortion until birth is inflammatory rhetoric that is not rooted in reality. The majority of abortions occur in the first trimester of pregnancy. The remainder that occur at later gestational ages occur for extenuating circumstances such as serious fetal diagnoses — not gender selection. Women are not randomly deciding at 37 weeks gestation “I don’t want this pregnancy” and then having an abortion. It is dishonest and disrespectful to women, medical professionals, and the public to perpetuate these lies to obtain votes. Abortion is common. One in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion in their lifetime. More than 50% of women seeking abortion care were using contraception when they conceived. They aren’t the irresponsible women some political and anti-choice advocacy groups want to paint them to be. About 25% are Catholic (gasp).

As a high risk pregnancy physician, when I talk to patients about abortion, I frequently hear words like “I never thought I would be making this choice but in my case.” The reality is many who seek abortion services never thought they would be in that position. Let’s not take away a right that so many people seem to take for granted yet won’t openly support.

Politicians who utilize inflammatory rhetoric and lies will never have my vote. Candidates like Katrina Christiansen and Cara Mund have my vote and I thank them for their honesty in this conversation.

Dr. Ana Tobiasz, Mandan