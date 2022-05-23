 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hoeven and Cramer disregard rule of law

If the police chief of Bismarck watched a crime take place on TV, he or she would have the duty to have an investigation to determine if there was a chargeable crime. If the Police Chief did investigate his or her career would be over.

Senators Hoeven and Cramer voted against having a January 6 Committee to investigate the crimes and what elected officials were participants in the attempt to end our Democracy.

I am talking about a group who actually made an attempt to destroy the United States of America.

Hoeven and Cramer need to resign.

The people of North Dakota have a right to know all the facts and persons involved in the January 6 attack on our government.

Remember Hoeven and Cramer voted against the Jan. 6 investigation.

Mark Bollinger, Jamestown

