Letter: Hoarding is not North Dakota nice

North Dakota nice. How can we say North Dakota nice when hoarders take hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other needed products out of the hands of our elderly, law enforcement, medical, nursing homes and other vulnerable populations. Do you hoarders ever think beyond your selfish selves? Not only is hoarding not North Dakota nice, it is sadly not Christian.
Marilyn Keller, Mandan
