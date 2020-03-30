Letter: Hoarding is not North Dakota nice

Letter: Hoarding is not North Dakota nice

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota nice. How can we say North Dakota nice when hoarders take hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other needed products out of the hands of our elderly, law enforcement, medical, nursing homes and other vulnerable populations. Do you hoarders ever think beyond your selfish selves? Not only is hoarding not North Dakota nice, it is sadly not Christian.

Marilyn Keller, Mandan

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News