Letter: Historic bridge is people's property

The March 12 Tribune Editorial about the Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge paints Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) as obstructionists wildly grasping at straws to save our beloved bridge. Nothing could be further from the truth.

When a law or doctrine is “old” it is often because it is good! The American legal system is based on our Constitution, common law, federal and state laws, and legal precedent. We know how a change to legal precedent has resounding impacts - upsetting the applecart of how law is interpreted and applied in policy.

One area of law that it is in the public interest to keep extremely stable and predictable is real estate law. We must have clear rules governing ownership and transfer of property. Anyone would acknowledge that when you sell a house, you must hold the title to the property, and quite a lot of effort is taken by title professionals to ensure a property truly belongs to the seller and is correctly transferred to the buyer.

FORB and the US Coast Guard (USCG) asked BNSF over a month ago to provide proof of ownership of the bridge. Without a document proving title, the governing real estate law -- as well as North Dakota laws prohibiting adverse possession of state lands and affixed structures -- make our bridge the property of the state of North Dakota. The property of its people.

USCG recognizes this and has paused the permitting process until the question of ownership is resolved.

BNSF, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, is posting record profits. Retaining the historic bridge doesn’t prevent BNSF from building a new one, it just makes it more expensive for them. The people of North Dakota should not feel obliged to demolish our heritage in the interest of a faster return on investment for BNSF.

Ann Richardson, Bismarck

Secretary, Friends of the Rail Bridge

