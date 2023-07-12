Minnesota’s North Star Promise, a free tuition program for some students, has sparked concern in North Dakota. The fear is that this program will lure students who might have otherwise chosen North Dakota institutions, leading to declining enrollments and financial losses. However, this situation should prompt our higher education system to focus on what truly matters: quality outcomes for students.

The goal of higher education should not be to attract as many out-of-state students as possible, but rather to provide a quality education that prepares our students for successful careers and lives. If Minnesota students choose to stay in their home state to take advantage of the North Star Promise, we should first ask ourselves why they would prefer to do so.

In the same vein, we should also examine how any changes to our incentives in North Dakota influence students’ decisions to not only study here but crucially, to choose to live in North Dakota post-graduation. The solution involves more than just offering scholarships to a select group of students.

Our educational system should reflect the reality of our changing economy. Bismarck State College’s focus on becoming a polytechnic college is a great example of an institution responding to workforce needs. Similarly, the University of Mary, while it’s a private institution and not part of the North Dakota University System, has recently invested in its nursing and engineering offerings — both crucial workforce needs in the state. Their increasing enrollment last year, while others declined, indicates a demand for this type of education.

While affordability is important, it extends beyond freezing tuition, introducing new scholarships, or loan repayment programs. We need to address the root causes of escalating costs for both students and taxpayers. Simply shifting costs from one group to another doesn’t eliminate them. We should make sure that public funds are being targeted in areas that best support the educational needs of North Dakota’s workforce. Any reaction to Minnesota’s changes should prioritize this perspective.

The North Dakota Legislature made strides in addressing workforce challenges this past session. One great example is House Bill 1382, which allows state scholarship dollars for qualifying students to be used toward apprenticeship programs. But there is more work to do, specifically in how our educational system and training opportunities align with the actual needs of our state’s economy.

Changes in Minnesota may pose challenges for North Dakota, but they also provide an opportunity to reflect on our education system’s goals. We should focus on providing quality, affordable education and training opportunities that meet our economy’s needs and prepare the next generation for success.