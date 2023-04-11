Read with interest Mr. Cory Wrolstad’s letter on 4-7-23 regarding his property tax dilemma. It is not just Bismarck and Burleigh County. In 2004 my wife and I (now in our 80s) purchased property in a rural subdivision near Lake Tschida in Grant County. Recently received a letter from the Grant County tax director regarding increases in our property value. They not only have an assessor but cleverly hired an outside consultant to evaluate county properties so now the taxpayer must pay for both. Yes we can attend a hearing to appeal against the new evaluation but in my opinion it is a waste of time.

The new revised values far exceed what we paid for the property. Increase examples: Lot and 2 storage sheds increase from $12,900 to $92,600 or 618%; lot and 720 square foot one bedroom cabin (no basement) with detached storm shelter and bedroom from $114,000 to $136,900 or 19.7%; and a single lot from $7,500 to $18,400 or 145.3%, unbelievable.

Letter sent to county commissioners on 2-18-23 with a significant amount of questions remains unanswered. Our main concern is the plight of senior citizens trying to cope with these increases when inflation and loss of retirement income is taking a toll on our population. Our legislators keep talking about helping seniors with this issue but nothing seems to happen. Perhaps the time has come for another referendum.

The thirst for more tax revenue at every government level, in my opinion, has never been more prevalent.

Raymond Christensen, Glen Ullin