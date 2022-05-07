 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: High court should not be politicized

In response to the letter discussing discrimination in relation to the most recent Supreme Court appointment, I appreciate your thoughts. I hadn’t thought that much about it. I am curious to know why you waited until now rather than write when the previous president vowed to appoint a female to the bench. But now that I’ve thought about it, with hundreds of qualified appointees, I am grateful that the most influential court in our nation is increasingly reflecting the experiences of its citizens. Perhaps what we really need is for we the people to stop allowing the courts to be politicized.

Joshua Simmers, Carson

