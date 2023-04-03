Here’s to prurience

In which we’ve all had experience

When we were young, with hormones amok

Who needed a book?

We have Italy’s David who stands quite tall

And Leonardo Di Vinci who can still enthrall

We love them both. Are they prurient explicit?

Does this make all of us complicit?

But today we have Lefor

Does he know there were book bans before?

Fans of bans were rife in the '30s,

The years of infamy In Nazi Germany.

Proposed new book bans to bend to we must

Say our new masters of lust.

One more thing, perhaps there ought to be

A ban on bad poetry.

Carol Russell, Bismarck