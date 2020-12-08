 Skip to main content
Letter: Here come the Sioux

Here come the Sioux. Did anybody else read the article on the net, that the Division I schools are starting the procedure to abandon the NCAA and form their own governing organization?

It's about time, I hope they get it done. Apparently it is their decision to make, and the NCAA can say or do nothing to prevent it from happening.

The Proud Name of the Sioux, will return to UND.

Marlan Haakenson, Bismarck

