Letter: Help protect others by getting vaccinated

We, your pastors and faith leaders, join the chorus, from the CDC to the American Academy of Pediatrics to doctors and public health oﬃcials in our own counties, to choose to take all necessary measures to keep each other healthy and alive; the pandemic is not over.

Each of us will be the ﬁrst to admit we’ve enjoyed a summer more free of masks. We do not look forward to regularly masking up again. Like everyone, we are tired and want to be done with the virus. But it isn’t done with us.

The science and experts are clear: it is imperative that we get back to previous protective measures in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The vaccines are not yet an option for many, including children under 12, and the Delta variant is a more ﬁerce enemy than the original strain.

We are not infectious disease specialists. We lean on their expertise in this crisis. And we urge our elected leaders, especially our school boards, to do so as well.

We are theologians. We understand the impulse, we feel it in ourselves, to rationalize and to theologize reasons to not take any protective measures. We see, hear and think “individual freedom” and “faith over fear.”