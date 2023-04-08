The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has a goal of making North Dakota the healthiest state in the country, but creating new venues for people to smoke is a big step backward.

This week the legislature passed HB 1229 which undermines our smoke-free laws. Versions of this bill have been attempted and defeated several times before. This year it only passed the Senate by two votes. That is not strong support, especially when you consider that in 2012 every county in the state voted in favor of our smoke-free law, which advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment.

As a cancer survivor and advocate for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network I feel it is imperative to speak out against this bill and ask Governor Burgum to veto it.

The people of North Dakota have already spoken on this issue and they want everyone to have the right to breathe clean air. We know more than 30% of all cancer deaths in our state are attributable to smoking. Governor Burgum has the power to support the will of the people and make North Dakota the healthiest state in the country. We need him to veto HB 1229.

Daphne Hall, Baldwin