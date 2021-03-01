Letter: Help loved ones have care options

I am writing in support of Senate Bill 2226, which will authorize a new option for North Dakota families facing end-of-life dilemmas. My own father is someone who could have benefited from a residential end-of-life facility had such a facility been available when he was facing the sunset season of his life.

When he became quite infirm just before he died, the only solution for him was a hospital bed in the living room because he couldn’t make it up the stairs and all the bedrooms were on the second floor. The limited space in his small home also made it difficult for his children to stay with him to help with caregiving duties. How wonderful it would have been to have a residential homelike facility where he could have gone! It would have lifted the burden off his wife and made it easier for his children to visit and say their goodbyes.

Many individuals in this same situation are elderly and their needs are beyond what their spouses or family members can provide. Senate Bill 2226 would create a new statute in the Century Code to allow residential facilities to exist in North Dakota. These facilities provide a peaceful home experience to those facing the end of their life.