Letter: Help keep North Dakota safe by voting NO on legalization of marijuana

Legalizing marijuana would be a serious mistake. That’s why the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the ND Peace Officers Association and the Chiefs of Police Association of ND have come out in opposition to Measure 2. We know the many problems legalization of marijuana has caused in states where it is legal. We are joined by the ND Farm Bureau, ND Farmers Union, Greater North Dakota Chamber, ND Family Alliance, and ND Catholic Conference in opposing this measure.

The people pushing Measure 2 want you to believe that everything will be safe and well-regulated if the measure passes. SAFE? Of course not. There are many serious problems in the states where marijuana is legal. They know how potent this modern-day drug is. Using it is sending users to emergency rooms with marijuana poisoning, bouts of paranoia, and various mental disorders. We see the reports and we wish everyone knew the sad truth.

We believe our kids will also have easy access to this powerful, mind-altering drug. Our kids. Your kids. Why would we take a chance to add to what is already an exploding behavioral health crisis in North Dakota?

Impaired driving? Our law enforcement organizations already see too many traffic crashes and deaths directly related to drug and alcohol overuse. Marijuana will add to the numbers significantly. Are we willing to let our North Dakota society become the victim of more addiction and its disastrous effects? I hope not.

Voting NO on Measure 2 is our way to stop this potential assault on our kids, families, friends, our businesses, medical facilities, behavioral health agencies, law enforcement…and the list goes on. Please join us in voting NO on Measure 2.

Kelly Leben, Bismarck

Burleigh County sheriff