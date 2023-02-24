Feeding kids when they are at school just makes sense. In rural Ransom County, a lot of families I know make just enough money to not qualify for free or reduced meals. It’s still hard to keep up with rising food prices and other costs that families need to cover, like child care and health care. Legislation that would cover more families is good, but I would like to see the Legislature invest more in this program than is currently proposed. North Dakota isn’t hurting for money and this would help make North Dakota a better place to live and work. We should work to cover as many families as possible. I don’t know many families in my area that couldn’t use a break when it comes to school meals.