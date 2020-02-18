Letter: Help commemorate World Encephalitis Day

I lied awake in bed, hour after hour, night after night. I suffered from insomnia. My mind raced and I feared the worst. The worst was that if I didn’t snap out of it, I was going to lose my job, my livelihood, my business and the life I was building. I was terrified.

While I suffered from insomnia at night, I was a busy trial lawyer at my own law firm by day. Because of the stressful nature of our job, many lawyers become depressed. I believed that I too was suffering from depression. And then anxiety set in, a clenched jaw and tremors. I decided to take a week’s break from work and believed that I would be good as new in no time. Unfortunately for me, I never returned to work as a lawyer or to my law firm. After I left work, confusion, paranoia, hallucinations, full body tremors, short term memory loss and cognitive failure developed. I did not speak, I stared. I didn’t know the date or time. I checked myself into the psychiatric ward hoping to find relief from my complete dysfunction, but did not find that relief and was instead misdiagnosed with mental health conditions. Upon my release from the ward, my health and behavior got remarkably worse.